This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents on the African continent. From South Sudan, we take a look at frustrated farmers returning to Yei, who are still having a hard time trying to farm due to insecurity. In Ghana, one entrepreneur has found a novel way to combat plastic waste. And we speak to the head judge of Africa’s most prestigious literary award—the AKO Caine Prize.

This week’s podcast features South Sudan correspondent Sheila Ponnie, who speaks to farmers Muki Nicholas and Cicilia Seida who have returned to their hometown of Yei; as well as Dudu Emelia Kenyi, Director of Agriculture in Yei River County, and Moses Mabe, is the secretary for Yei’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

Ghana correspondent Zubaida Mabuno Ismail interviews plastic brick manfacturer Nelson Boateng, the CEO of Nelplast, Alex Boa-amponsem, facility maintenance manager for Action Chapel International House of Prayer in Accra, and Julius-Jayson Amenuve Botchway, team leader for the University of Ghana Plastic Project.

And we speak with Goretti Kyomuhendo, director of Writer’s Trust in Kampala, Uganda and the head judge for the AKO Caine Prize, the award for the best African short story, who discusses the five writers picked as finalists. You can read their short stories here.

Music in this episode is the LGBT defender and free spirit Wanlov the Kubolor as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

