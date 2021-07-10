This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents on the African continent. From Cameroon, we hear how government demolitions near Douala's airport have left residents homeless. In Uganda, we take a look at how the country is trying to juggle the third wave of Covid-19, as healthcare professionals struggle to help the afflicted.

This week’s podcast features a Cameroonian double billing. Douala correspondent Cynthia Ngwenyoh speaks to people, including Chief Benjamin Taku and former professional cycling athlete Fernand Zepad, who have lost their homes in a government-ordered demolition; Hector Eto’o Fame, first assistant officer for Wouri Division, explains the government's decision.

Batata Boris Karloff, correspondent in Cameroon's South-West region, is illuminated by Solar Mama Alice Sakwe, who installs solar panels for rural residents. He also speaks to the President of the Rural Women Development Project (RUWDEC), Ebai Maxwell Mbi, and the head of the Tiko rural solar electricification project Ngeve Zachi Etutu.

In Uganda, Africa Calling talks to paramedic Julius Nduguyangu, founder and CEO of the country's LIMEAR ambulance service and Dr Diana Atwine, permanent secretary to Uganda's Ministry of Health on the challenges of Covid-19 for healthcare workers.

Music in this episode is Cameroon's one and only Erik Aliana, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Erwan Rome and Nicolas Doreau.

