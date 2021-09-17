This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you stories from our correspondents on the African continent this week, including a report from the Gambia after a political announcement sent shockwaves through ordinary Gambians who lived under dictatorship. There is also a look at how a group of former miners in Malawi is still fighting to get their wages from work they did in South Africa - more than 30 years ago.

For this week’s podcast, Gambia correspondent Sally Jeng speaks with Baba Hydara, whose veteran journalist father Deyda Hydara was assassinated in 2004 by members of ex-president Yahya Jammeh’s hit squad The Jungulars, as well as Sait Matty Jaw, pundit and political science lecturer at the University of The Gambia. She also interviews Gambia's Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) spokesman Essa Jallow.

Elsewhere, Malawi correspondent Benson Kunchezera speaks to John Mizati, chairman of the Chisomo former mine workers, George Phiri, a political science lecturer at the University of Livingstonia in Ekwendeni, Malawi's Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), vice chairperson Hendreson Mhango, and Odeta Donasiyano, widow of an ex-miner.

Music in this episode is the melodic "Nyalezela" from South African singer-songwriter Zahara's new album Nqaba Yam.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Nicolas Doreau.

