This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you stories from the African continent, including a report from Cameroon and Collywood, its up-and-coming film industry. We take a closer look at Kalemie, a fishing town on Lake Tanganyika in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and the challenges the fishing industry there faces. And in Kenya, our correspondent goes to the border of Uganda to find out about how one small change in newborn care can make a big difference in lowering infant mortality.

For this week’s podcast, Cameroon correspondent Cynthia Ngwemoh speaks with Agbor Gilbert Ebot,a renowned Cameroonian film producer; actor Epule Jeffrey, one of Anglophone Cameroon’s leading men, and Pierre Junior Ebollo, manager of Eden Cinema in Douala.

Along the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kalemie, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, we spoke with fishermen Shaggy, Simon and Jean-Michel, as well as Emmanuel Mwenziro, president of COPEMU, a fishing cooperative, and Simon Gatchi, president of fishing cooperative COPAKAMO. Guy Boungubetshi, fisheries expert and consultant for the Food and Agriculture Organization spoke to us about the challenges for the people of Kalemie, while we spoke to Merveille Fataki, a fish seller at the port.

Kenya correspondent Victor Moturi went to Busia and spoke to mothers Beatrice Akuku, Jackline Cherotich and Judith Amoit, regarding umbilical cord care. He also interviewed Magrate Nabwire Makokha, one few remaining midwives in this village of Bulandi, and Roselyne Anyango Makokha, nursing officer at Teso North Sub county Hospital. Tezra Okal, a community health volunteer in the larger Bunandi village, spoke about the newborn care situation in western Kenya, as well as David Githinji, medical project officer at Save the Children charity.

Music in this episode is the quitely powerful "Bakunda Ulu" from Congolese artists Jupiter and Okwess, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

