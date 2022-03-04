This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you audio-rich stories and voices from the African continent, with our African correspondents. In Malawi, those affected by Cyclone Ana are struggling to get back on their feet; from Kenya, farmers are combatting antimicrobial resistance in crops; and in Nigeria, an artist leaves the hustle and bustle of Lagos for more tranquil inspiration in an historical town.

For this week’s podcast, Malawi correspondent Charles Pensulo speaks to victims of Cyclone Ana, including Mwandida Matias, a mother of six, and Paul Malonga, 35, who are living in a school; he also spoke to Felix Makhaza Mkali, a health surveillance assistant for the area, and Dr. Victor Mithi, president of the Association of Society of Medical Doctors in Malawi.

Kenya correspondent Victor Moturi speaks to farmers Judith Mumbua, Charles Itumo, and Peter Melonye, student Wayne Mueya, Eustace Kiarie, an organic expert at Kenya Organic Agriculture Network (KOAN), and Dr. Dennis Bahati, a veterinary officer at Africa Network for Animal Welfare.

Nigeria correspondent Samuel Okocha went to Ilé-Ifẹ̀ for an interview with internationally renowned artist Dotun Popoola and his mentee, artist Christiana Balogun. Back in Lagos, he spoke to Ifeanyichukwu Oraemeka, an artist and creator, about finding inspiration as an artist.

And at a time of lots of darkness, Zimbabwean signer-songwriter Stephen Chikazaza provides the perfect pick-me-up with the song, “My Good Things”, from his the Familiar People album.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Erwan Rome.

