This week on The Sound Kitchen you'll hear the answer to the question about former French president Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption and abuse of office conviction.

This week’s quiz: On 6 March, I asked you a question about France's former president, Nicolas Sarkozy. He had just been found guilty on charges of corruption and abuse of office and was sentenced to three years in prison, with two of those three years suspended. Sarkozy's two co-defendants, the lawyer Thierry Herzog and former senior judge Gilbert Azibert, were also found guilty and given the same sentence as Sarkozy. Sarkozy is appealing the verdict, which means the prison sentence is on hold until the appeals trial. My question to you was: what are the details of those charges? What was former French president Nicolas Sarkozy found guilty of doing?

The answer is: As RFI English journalist Michael Fitzpatrick wrote in his article “Nicolas Sarkozy to appeal against three-year sentence for fraud, abuse of office”:

"Sarkozy was found guilty of offering to help a judge obtain a senior job in Monaco in exchange for inside information on an inquiry into the former president's campaign finances.

Prosecutors say Sarkozy and his lawyer Herzog tried to bribe judge Azibert over an inquiry into claims the former leader had received illicit payments from L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt during his successful 2007 presidential campaign.

Prosecutor Céline Guillet said it had been established "with certainty" that Judge Azibert transmitted confidential information about the Bettencourt case to his friend Herzog.

Nicolas Sarkozy is facing another trial, along with 13 other people, on charges related to the alleged illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

The winners are: Ferhat Bezazel, the president of the RFI Butterflies Club Ain Kechera in West Skikda, Algeria, and RFI Listeners Club members Krysztof Borski from Poznan, Poland; Jayanta Chakrabarty from New Delhi, India; Ralf Urbanczyk from Eisleben, Germany, and Zenon Teles, the president of the Christian – Marxist – Leninist - Maoist Association of Listening DX-ers in Goa, India.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Capriccio Espagnol” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, played by guitarist Jorge Caballero; “Kukulkan” by Ricardo Lozano, performed by Jorge Ramos and his ensemble; “Wild Boar's Inn” by Brandon Fiechter; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; "A Rainbow in Curved Air" by Terry Riley, performed by the composer; “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and “Billo Aaj Nachna”, sung by Sardool Sikander.

