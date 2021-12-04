This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the percentage of people over 50 years old in France’s hospitals with Covid-19 infections. There’s a tribute to the wonderful Josephine Baker, Ollia’s “Happy Moment”, lots of good music - and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 13 November, I asked you a question about a speech French President Emmanuel Macron gave earlier that week. Macron announced that everyone over 65 would need proof of a Covid-19 booster shot to keep their health passes – which you have to show to get into restaurants, museums and concert halls, and to use intercity rail travel. He also said the booster shots would be open to 50 to 64-year-olds starting this month.

RFI English’s Head of Service, journalist David Roe, noted in his article “French over-65s will need booster Covid jab from December to keep health pass”, that the percentage of the French population in intensive care due to Covid-19 infections were overwhelmingly over 50 years old. I asked you to send in that percentage.

The answer is: As of the beginning of November when Macron made his speech, more than 80 percent of the people in intensive care in France with Covid were aged over 50.

The booster shot is now available after five months since the last jab instead of six and is available to everyone 18 years and older.

The winners are: Asifa Riaz, a member of the RFI Listeners Club in Sheikhupura City, Pakistan, and Jobayada Aktar Jai, a member of the Nilshagor RFI Fan Club in Nilphamari, Bangladesh. There’s RFI Club member Arne Timm from Harjumaa in Estonia, and two RFI English listeners: Arundhati Mukherjee from West Bengal, India, and Rajia Khatun from Joypurhat in Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “J’ai deux amours” by Vincent Scotto, Géo Koger, and Henri Varna, sung by Josephine Baker; “Au bon vieux temps du Paris” by David Lewis Luong, played by Luong and Yuri Ryadchenko; “Recuerdos de la Alhambra” by Francisco Tárrega, performed by Ana Vidovic; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and “Besame Mucho” by Consuelo Velazquez, sung by Josephine Baker.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 20 December to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 25 December podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

