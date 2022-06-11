This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Hans Verner Lollike from Hedehusen, Denmark, Warie Porbeni from Barcelona, Spain, and Jayanta Chakrabarty from New Delhi, India.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: "Hymn to Freedom" by Oscar Peterson, performed by the Oscar Peterson Trio; “Bodyguard” by David Hinds, played by Steel Pulse, and "La Goualante du Pauvre Jean" by Marguerite Monnot and René Rouzaud, sung by Aurore.

More listener requests next Saturday! Be sure and tune in!

