This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Karuna Kanta Pal and Pranab Kumar Ray, both from West Bengal, India, and Samuel Francis from St. Catherine, Jamaica.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Jamaica Farewell” by Irving Louis Burgie, sung by Harry Belafonte; “Walking Back to Happiness” by John Schroeder and Mike Hawker, sung by Helen Shapiro, and “New Day” by Linda Womack, Cecil Womack and Michael Sembello, sung by George Benson.

More listener requests next Saturday! Be sure and tune in!

