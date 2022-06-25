This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Sultan Sarkar from Naogaon, Bangladesh, Bidhan Chandra Sanyal from West Bengal, India, and Rakesh Rao, from Tamil Nadu, India.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Hey My Love” by Andrei Socoliuc played by Deep System; “Pilu Dadra” by Kaushiki Chakroborty, sung by Nath Besar Balam, and “Daddy Cool” by Franck Farian and George Reyam, from the group Boney M.

The quiz is back next Saturday! Be sure and tune in!

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe