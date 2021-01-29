The Africa Calling podcast looks at some of the week's top stories from the continent, including reports from the field. We talk about the ugly legacy left behind in Darfur by Sudan’s deposed President Omar al-Bashir. We examine Liberia’s State of the Nation address, and hear from the Hausa service in Lagos on the promotion of northerners as security chiefs. We also take a look at the latest fight in Bangui, Central African Republic, hear a report on groundnut farming in The Gambia, and find out about the disbanding of a committee that overthrew Mali’s president.

Advertising

This week’s podcast features RFI Hausa editor Bashir Ibrahim Idris, Monrovia correspondent Darlington Porkpa, sounds produced by RFI service Afrique correspondent Charlotte Cosset, Sudan expert Suliman Baldo, Choguel Maiga from Mali’s M5-RFP, an opposition and civil society umbrella group, and Gambian correspondent Sally Jeng.

Music in this episode is from Mali’s Salif Keita and French singer Erwan Séguillon, also known as R.Wan, with the song Des Humains (Humans) from R.Wan’s album La Gouache, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Find us on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or your favourite podcast app.

Follow us on Twitter: @Africa__Calling

Africa Calling is a podcast from Radio France Internationale. Editor and host: Laura-Angela Bagnetto, producer: Daniel Finnan, recording and editing by Erwan Rome and Nicolas Doreau.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe