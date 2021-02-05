The Africa Calling podcast looks at some of the week's top stories from the continent: reaction to the landmark verdict for a Ugandan Lord’s Resistance Army commander; expert analysis on al-Qaeda's expansion beyond the Sahel; villagers in Chad poisoned by a toxic oil spill; Covid-19 in Tanzania; the visit of a top Vatican official to Cameroon and the Anglophone regions; a legal challenge to Uganda’s presidential election results; Zimbabwe’s opposition being thrown in jail again; and news about the upcoming Africa Podcast Festival.

This week’s podcast features RFI Kiswahili editor Emmanuel Makundi, Ugandan activist Victor Ochen speaking to Kampala correspondent Grainne Harrington, Sahel expert Lori-Anne Théroux-Bénoni of ISS Africa, Chadian lawyer Delphine Kemneloum Dijraibe of PILC, Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine, Cameroonian Archbishop Andrew Nkea, Africa CDC chief Dr John Nkengasong and Africa Podcast Festival co-directors Josephine Karianjahi and Melissa Mbugua.

Music in this episode is from South Africa’s late and much-loved singer Sibongile Khumalo with the South African jazz masterpiece Yakhal'inkomo, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

