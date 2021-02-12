Africa Calling podcast looks at some of the week's top stories from the continent: the latest on what’s happening in Mozambique’s restive Cabo Delgado region; mixed emotions in Monrovia about a war crimes trial temporarily moving to Liberia; expert analysis on the outcome of the African Union summit; panic over Nigeria’s SIM card registration drive; and examining the Covid-19 vaccine supply situation for the African continent.

This week’s podcast features RFI Hausa service journalist Garba Aliyu Zaria, Maputo correspondent Charles Mangwiro, Liberia correspondent Darlington Porkpa, African Union expert Babatunde Fagbayibo, public health specialist Mosoka Fallah, WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi.

Music in this episode is from an heir to Nigeria’s beloved Fela Kuti, the talented grandson Made Kuti and his song Free Your Mind as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is a podcast from Radio France Internationale. Editor and host: Laura-Angela Bagnetto, producer: Daniel Finnan, recording and editing by Erwan Rome, Nicolas Doreau and Cécile Pompeani.

