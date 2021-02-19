The Africa Calling podcast looks at some of the week's top stories from the continent: the latest on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, fear as Tanzania's Zanzibari Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad dies in a suspected case of Covid-19, a new investigation in the Democratic Republic of Congo uncovers responsibility for the murder of renowned Congolese rights activist Floribert Chebeya, and a walk down a musical memory lane in Douala, Cameroon, as we peek into vinyl record stores.

This week’s podcast features RFI Kiswahili service journalist Victor Abuso, Conakry correspondent Karim Kamara, RFI journalist Sonia Rolley, Douala correspondent Cynthia Ngwemoh, and Dr Aissa Fall of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Music in this episode is Coeur en Cage (Heart in a Cage) by Cameroon songstress Charlotte Dipanda in a duet with Congolese singer Singuila, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is a podcast from Radio France Internationale. Editor and host: Laura-Angela Bagnetto, producer: Daniel Finnan, recording and editing by Erwan Rome and Yann Bordelas.

