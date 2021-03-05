This week, Africa Calling podcast showcases women's stories from the continent, in honor of Women's Day 2021, bringing you feature reports from African female journalists. From the Democratic Republic of Congo, we'll hear about the first female coach of Tout Puissant Mazembe's women's football team, the challenge of reducing maternal deaths in Gambia, trying to break into politics as a Muslim woman in Ghana, and a group of women in Cameroon who were tired of abuse on the job, and decided to create their own safe space and TV production company.

Advertising

This week’s podcast features Cameroon correspondent Cynthia Ngwemoh who speaks to Gurl Boss production studio chief Tatapong Beyala, Ghana correspondent Zubaida Mabuno Ismail who interviews Ghana MP for Walewale constituency, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Gambia correspondent Sally Jeng, and Maguy Safi, Tout Puissant Mazembe's first female coach of the new women's team, as interviewed by DRC correspondent Gabrielle Nina Mitch.

Music in this episode is the Malian fierce female rapper Ami Yerewolo and her song Je gere (I'm handling it), as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Find us on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or your favourite podcast app.

Follow us on Twitter: @Africa__Calling

Africa Calling is a podcast from Radio France Internationale. Editor and host: Laura-Angela Bagnetto, recording and editing by Cécile Pompeani.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe