This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents in West, East, and southern Africa. From eastern Kenya, we'll hear how farmers are giving insects a helping hand, literally, by pollinating their crops by hand. In Ghana, we’ll take a look at how Covid-19 has been tackled, or not, by the government. And in Malawi, a prison takes innovative way to use prisoner’s poop as energy, avoiding the use of wood for cooking.

This week’s podcast features Malawi correspondent Victor Moturi, who speaks to farmers Joseph Mbithi and Samuel Nderitu, Dr Faith Toroitich, Agriculture Entomologist at Egerton University in Kenya's Rift Valley region and Dr. Sunday Ekesi, research scientist and director of research at International Centre of Insect Philosophy and Ecology (ICIPE) in Nairobi. Ghana correspondent Zubaida Mabuno Ismail interviews Ghana Medical School's Dr. Benedict Calys-Tagoe, and Accra locals Kennedy Mantey and David Teye. Malawi correspondent Charles Pensulo features Esther Mweso, programme managerfor charity United Purpose, George Chibwe, Senior Superintendent of Mulanje Prison, and Tiwonge Gawa, national chair for the Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi.

Music in this episode is the innovative Malawian duo Madalitso Band, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is a podcast from Radio France Internationale. Editor and host: Laura-Angela Bagnetto, recording and editing by Erwan Rome and Nicolas Doreau.

