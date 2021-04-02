This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents in the Sahel, west and southern Africa. From central Mali, we'll hear how rural villagers are finally getting solar electricity, part of an ambitious new project. In Malawi, we’ll take a look at how farmers are bouncing back after Banana Bunchy Top disease ravaged their crops. And in The Gambia, football fever takes over as the Scorpions make Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for the first time.

This week’s podcast features Mali correspondent Issa Oumar Togola, who speaks to Ségou solar maintenance man Baba Gamni, Mamadou Bah, solar power supervisor, and villagers Fatoumata Yara and Kadidiatou Daou. He also spoke to Soulemane Coulibaly, director of Mali's National Energy Company, Nouhoum Diarra, the mayor of Ségou, and Souleymane Berthé, director of the National Agency of Renewable Energy in Bamako.

Malawi correspondent Benson Kunchezera interviews Masako Maulidi, Malawian farmer, Harold Katondo, deputy agricultural Research officer at Bvumbe Agricultural Research Station in Thyolo, Miriam Kumwenda, chief agricultural officer for Thyolo district, and MacDonald Mtokota, Traditional Authority Msabwe in Thyolo.

Gambia correspondent Sally Jeng features Pa Modou Jagne, captain of the Scorpions national football team, Scorpions fans Habib Fall, Lamin and Faout Bajang, Bakary Badjie, Sports Minister, Gambia Football Federation President Lamin Kaba Bajo, and Gambia coach Tom Sainfeit.

Music in this episode is the amazing Songhoy Blues, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Erwan Rome.

