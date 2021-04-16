This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents on the African continent. From Benin, we'll take a look at stock photos with an African accent. In Mali, our correspondent examines the new Covid-19 vaccine rollout. And at the Ecowas regional court in Abuja, we'll hear about how rights groups are challenging Mali's lack of action over female genital mutilation.

This week’s podcast features Mali correspondent Issa Oumar Togola, who speaks to Health Minister Fanta Siby, and Dr Ibrahim Diarra, director of Bamako's vaccination centre.

Benin correspondent Foumilayo Assanvi interviews Basile Barrincio, co-founder of the Africa stock photo site Iwaria, Olsen Agbodjan, global manager of advertising agency Co Groupe, and Happy Tidjani, web developer.

We speak to Grace Uwizeye from Equality Now, an international organisation working on equality for women and girls, on the female genital mutilation case brought to the Ecowas court in Abuja.

Music in this episode is the electric and eclectic Benin International Musical (BIM), as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Erwan Rome and Cécile Pompeiani.

