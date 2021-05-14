This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents on the African continent. From Kenya, we take a look at how young people in Nairobi are coping with treatments for sickle cell anemia during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Gambia, a majority Muslim country just celebrated Eid, but the government put out a message during Ramadan that has angered some women. And one robot startup in the Democratic Republic of Congo is bringing digital skills to children in Lubumbashi.

This week’s podcast features Kenya correspondent Victor Moturi, who speaks to Brian Andugo, the leader of True Sickle Cell Foundation group, members Bravian Litunda, Valentine Blamz, and Consulata Awuor, healthcare volunteer Lilian Aoko, and medical practicioner Philip Njoga.

Gambia correspondent Sally Jeng interviews Maimuna Jeng, co-founder of feminist collective Equals Now, Hassoum Cessay, director for the National Center for Arts and Culture, and Taha Muhammed Ceesay, Islamic scholar.

In Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, reporter Gabrielle Nina Mitch talks with startup Robotic Generation coordinator Samy Kazadi and CEO Tony Ciam. She also speaks to students Godlive Nsenga and Christy Kamba, and parent Cécile Nelly.

Music in this episode is the electric Octopizzo as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

