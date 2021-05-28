This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents on the African continent. From Kenya, we take a look at how new fathers are battling tradition to help their wives care for premature babies. In Malawi, artisans are frustrated with the Buy Malawi scheme to help boost sales. And in one rural forest community in Liberia, people are finally getting modern homes-- while others suspect a hidden motive.

This week’s podcast features Kenya correspondent Victor Moturi, who speaks to new parents Jackton and Anita Makwata, Grace Oniang’o, head of newborn unit at Webuye Hospital in Bungoma county, parents of twins Philip Barasa and Sarah Konywar, father of twins Samuel Nyamweya, nurse Salome Miale, the head of community health volunteers in Busia County, and Teresa Akung, Kangaroo mother care champion in western Kenya.

Malawi correspondent Benson Kunchezera interviews Betchani Tcheleni, an economist from Polytechnic, University of Malawi, Mayeso Msokera ,Trade Ministry public relations officer, Luke Stephano, carpentry shop owner, and Gift Kamkwamba, workshop owner.

In rural Liberia,reporter Darlington Porkpa talks with the late Philip James, Moses Gray, town chief of Cee Town, resident Marie Bahn, Isaac Solo Kelgbeh, presidential press secretary, and blogger Peal Nyenkan.

Music in this episode is the jazzy and inspirational sounds of Omar Sosa, featuring Olith Ratego, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

