This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents on the African continent. This week, we take a look at Malawian inventors and innovators, and in rural western Kenya, tea farmers are finally benefiting from a new government initiative with higher pay.

This week’s podcast features Malawi correspondent Charles Pensulo, who spoke to Malawian innovator George Kalichero, Kondwani Chamwala, an environmental education expert, and David Mkwambisi, industrial research director at Malawi University of Science and Technology in Thyolo.

Kenya correspondent Stanley Ongwae speaks to tea farmers Esther Nyang'ara and Delvin Kwamboka, Amos Mariba, Nyamira county commissioner, and Nelson Onduko Onyancha, representing tea farmers from Kebirigo Tea Factory.

Music in this episode is the fabulous sounds of Makadem, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Cécile Pompeani and Nicolas Doreau.

