This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you audio-rich stories and voices from the African continent with our African correspondents. In South Africa, as comedy clubs reopen comedians are juggling between their live audience and their online one; from Gambia, young women are training to install solar panels to help other women; and in Malawi, farmers are trying to deal with the climate crisis by diversifying crops.

For this week’s podcast, South Africa correspondent Kagiso Mnisi talks to Gavin Kelly, resident host and co-organiser of Monday Night Comedy sessions at Cocktail on Six comedy club, comics Suhayl Essa and Loyiso Gola, cultural commentator and novelist Andrew Miller, and audience member Jap Zwidi.

Gambia correspondent Sally Jeng speaks to solar panel installation teacher Fatou Njie, her student, Jama Ceesay, businesswoman Isatou Bajan, and Malang Sambou, project coordinator at Fandema.

Malawi correspondent Benson Kunchezera went to Salima to interview farmer Felix Jumbe, agriculture expert Tamani Nkhono Mvula, and agro-dealer Chidza Ngoma in Lilongwe.

Indie underground music in this episode comes from South African quartet Blk Jks, selected by music maven Alison Hird.

