This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you audio-rich stories and voices from the African continent with our African correspondents. In Kenya, one company produces eco-friendly pencils for students; and in Nigeria, a slavery museum educates visitors about the horrors of the slave trade.

For this week’s podcast, Kenya correspondent Anne Macharia talks to Mohammud Omari, co-founder of Momo pencils, and staff member Noel Omukubi. At Creative Minds school, she speaks to head teacher Mebal Okango, and students Nathan Muki and Joy Wangechi.

At Badagry Heritage Museum just outside of Lagos, Nigeria correspondent Samuel Okocha interviews tour guide Hundeyin Isiaka, and at nearby Mobee Slave Relics Museum, he speaks to tour operator and royal family member Prince Abiodun Mobee.

Danceable afropop in this episode comes from Adékunlé Gold (featuring Fatoumata Diawara), selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Find us on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or your favourite podcast app.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto.

