This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear a replay of a show aired on 9 November 2019, featuring musical favourites from RFI English journalists Alison Hird, Jan van der Made, and Christina Okello. Just click on the “Audio” button above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. You’ll hear the winner’s names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

Send me your music requests! I'll make programs of your favorite music when I can't be in the kitchen to cook up something new for you

This week’s quiz: The Sound Kitchen is taking a short break. The quiz will be back next week, 6 August.

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Feelin’ Good” by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse, sung by Nina Simone; “Coyote”, written by and sung by Joni Mitchell; "Rondo" from the Pathetique piano sonata no 8 in c minor, op 13 by Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by pianist Alfred Brendel; “My Favorite Things” from the musical The Sound of Music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, sung by Julie Andrews; "Buona sera, mio signore" from Il Barbiere di Siviglia by Giacomo Rossini.

