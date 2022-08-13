This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear a replay of a show aired on 15 August 2020, featuring musical favourites from RFI English journalists Angela Diffley and Paul Meyers. Just click on the “Audio” button above and enjoy!

Send me your music requests! I’ll make programs of your favorite music when I can’t be in the kitchen to cook up something new for you … write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s quiz: The Sound Kitchen is taking a short break. The quiz will be back on 27 August.

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Let’s Call This” by Thelonious Monk, performed by the Thelonious Monk Quartet with Joe Gordon and Harold Land, performed Live at the Blackhawk in 1960; “Both Sides Now” written and performed by Joni Mitchell, and “Both Sides Now” in an arrangement by Vince Mendoza of Claude Debussy’s “Clouds”, sung by Joni Mitchell.

