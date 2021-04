Décryptage

Pakistan traders hold a banner with a defaced picture of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest against the publishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said the French leader chose to encourage anti-Muslim sentiment and deliberately provoke Muslims by encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

AP - Muhammad Sajjad